There are numbers that worry the city of Essen, but also the district government of Düsseldorf. First, around 80 dead animals were counted in a side arm of the Ruhr, on the Brehminsel in Essen Werden. After last night, the number has risen to over 500. Only one species of fish is affected. That is why the authorities believe that there are no toxic substances in the Ruhr, but that the fish are dying for another reason. The authorities have not yet said what species of fish it is.

investigations are ongoing

The Ruhrverband collected all the carcasses. The State Environment Agency took water samples from the Ruhr and examined the dead fish. This is to determine the cause of the fish kill. The Düsseldorf district government is waiting for these analysis results. As soon as the cause is clear, she wants to initiate further measures.

Environmental alarm means quick action

An environmental alarm is triggered whenever an event occurs “Substances that are harmful to the environment and health are released and there is an acute danger to people, animals, plants, soil, water, the atmosphere and other property “It says on the website of the State Environment Agency.

Since the Ruhr supplies millions of people with drinking water, it is important for the authorities to act quickly in the event of an environmental alarm. That is why the State Environment Agency has a special service that is available around the clock. The aim is to contain environmental hazards as quickly as possible. In this case, he supports the Essen environmental agency – for example with measurement technology.

Whether only a small part or the whole Ruhr is affected is also now being investigated. The drinking water suppliers and the water police were also informed.

We will report on this topic on March 24, 2023 in the WDR2 local time Rhein/Ruhr.