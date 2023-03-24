A million and a half fans wanted to attend the match, but only 63 thousand tickets went on sale. The duel was an instant sell-out, even as the prices of the tickets sparked criticism in a country reeling from the economic crisis. The remaining 20,000 seats were occupied by holders of free tickets.

And Messi proved his excellence in the festive atmosphere. The seven-time winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year poll helped break the goalless situation in the 78th minute. With a kick, he hit the connecting line between the ball and the ball and sent it to the back of Thiago Almada’s head. Ten minutes later, gunner Paris St. Germain made the win from a long kick.

Lionel Messi celebrates his eighth career goal. Rodrygo de Paul celebrates with Messi.

I have always dreamed of this moment, to celebrate with you in my native Argentina the greatest sport and that is the World Cup. Let’s enjoy it because we waited a long time for this star, said Messi at the ceremony 95 days after the triumph in Qatar after the penalty shootout in the final with France. Argentina waited 36 years for the gold medal from the World Cup.

Messi’s only goal is to reach hundreds in the national team jersey. The jubilee will be celebrated on Tuesday in Santiago del Estero, where the holy city of Curacao is located.