He had been sentenced to imprisonment by the Brazilian Supreme Court for having violated the conditions of his house arrest, after having attacked the president of the same court on social media. Yet when the police officers of Levy Gasparin – Rio de Janeiro state – went to get Roberto Jeffersonthe former parliamentarian and supporter of Bolsonaro barricaded himself at home and fired a few shots from rifles and threw a grenade (three according to the newspaper The globe) against the car in which the agents were traveling, injuring them slightly.