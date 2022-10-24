VIGEVANO. For three-quarters and a half of the match, Elachem constantly travels above 15 points ahead of Oleggio, the result of an almost perfect start and a defense of applause. The score and the gap are watered down a bit in the final because the yellow and blue understandably decrease in attention and intensity and the guests have the remarkable merit of never giving up. The strong impression is that the team of coach Piazza is in constant growth just on the eve of a tough cycle (Sunday in Pavia there is the derby with Riso Scotti).

The match

Laudoni’s triple on D’Alessandro’s discharge, Captain Rossi’s 2 + 1 and sealed defensive basket, Elachem looks like this, immediately “on fire” as its fans sing in the pre-match. When the captain rebounds in attack from D’Alessandro’s short shot and immediately capitalizes it in 10-0 after 2’57 plays, coach Nava has no alternative to the first time out. Stautmanis also hits from the corner who then writes 14-0 with the chocolate in a blind pass, needless to say again by Rossi. Colussa frontal from three breaks Oleggio’s fast that, in the meantime, behind he tries a hint of a static area that Ragagnin, as soon as he enters, pierces from the corner arch. A couple of offensive situations were in force without success and Oleggio found a minibreak on the counterattack (19-9). Between Broglia and Ingrosso there is a battle without discounts and the long guest pays with an unsportsmanlike who reopens the ducal shot. Two free from Broglia and triple from D’Alessandro make the 24-9 on which we go to the first break.



The distances crystallize at the start of the second half also because Elachem jams in attack for a few extended laps (29-15), but Oleggio does not do much better. Peroni and Seck sit down because they are already burdened with three fouls, then Ingrosso ends up in another bumper car under the basket and sends the referees to that country. The technical foul is automatic which, added to the unsportsmanlike foul of the first quarter, causes the long holder of Oleggio to be sent off (31-15). The game drags on for a while among many referees’ whistles, perhaps too many and often far from the spirit of the game (as many as 26 only halfway through the race), then Rossi slips the +20 tracker (38-18). With an assist to the kiss, D’Alessandro sends Mercante to the dunk of 41-21, Rossi, in the last assault, sends the ducal curve into a soup of jujube and fixes the 43-21 of the halfway point at which Vigevano arrives with double rebounds (25-13) on Oleggio and with half of the points scored from inside the area.

To clarify, we could say that the percentage of three can be improved, but the risk of being sent to sweep the sea is objectively large in the presence of the defensive masterpiece achieved so far by the men of the square who fall, however, in a soft way (49- 34), while Rossi, Peroni, Stautmanis and Broglia are already three fouls. A flurry of other whistles against Vigevano infuriates coach Piazza who takes the coach (51-38), then comes to greet D’Alessandro’s treble to get back away, followed by the frontal one at the end of Ragagnin’s 24 “(57-38) which is repeated on the siren of the last pause (65-44). For seven minutes of the last quarter, the music remains the same, then Vigevano raises his hands from the handlebars too early (75-63 and coach Piazza time out). Oleggio believes in it, goes up to -10, then Piazza puts Rossi back behind the wheel and the last kilometers slip away calmly. –