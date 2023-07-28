the new prepaid options for internet and roaming

The needs of prepaid customers are constantly evolving and the new Sunrise Prepaid options since their launch at the end of June offer an answer to any type of requirement and allow you to keep full control of costs.

5G for everyone: Sunrise Prepaid customers will be able to enjoy the advantages of the latest mobile communication standard and Switzerland’s most extensive 5G network immediately and at no extra cost.

The use of mobile data across different devices is also steadily increasing among Prepaid users and, at the same time, more and more customers are looking for options that offer flexibility for different ways of applying.

«Fitness enthusiasts, young people and children, pet owners or travellers, with our new prepaid options they will be able to benefit from a tailor-made offer that accompanies them throughout the year. Our options perfectly meet the needs of a digital lifestyle»says Severina Pascu, Deputy CEO and Chief Consumer Officer of Sunrise. «To keep our promise, we offer 5G speed for all Prepaid tariffs, at no additional cost. In this way, our prepaid customers will be able to use the most extensive 5G network in Switzerland”.

365 days of unlimited connection for an annual price, to be paid once

There are various «Unlimited 365 days» packages suitable for any need and with no minimum duration or contractual obligation. The prices, which vary between CHF 65.– and CHF 365.– per year, depend on how it is used. With “Unlimited 365 days XL”, prepaid customers can, for example, surf, make unlimited calls and send text messages for 365 days at a cost of CHF 1.– per day.

The activation of the chosen package, and consequently the duration of 365 days, begins with the first use and must be carried out within one year from the date of purchase. To activate the “Unlimited 365 days” packages, it will be sufficient to pay the one-off cost of the package by prepaid credit or credit card (there is no daily or monthly charge). Furthermore, these offers can be combined with the new «Speed ​​Booster» to surf at the maximum possible 5G speed of up to 2 Gbit/s for 24 hours, against a surcharge of CHF 2–. The “Speed ​​Booster” function makes our prepaid offers the fastest in Switzerland.

Unlimited

365 days S

Unlimited

365 days M

Unlimited

365 days L

Unlimited

365 days XL

Ideal for GPS trackers or SOS alarm devices Smartwatches, smartphones for children Smartphones, tablets Tablets, laptops, hotspots, smartphones Maximum data rate Down: 192 kbit/s

Up: 128 kbit/s

Down: 1 Mbit/s

Up: 0,5 Mbit/s

Down: 10 Mbit/s

Up: 5 Mbit/s

Down: 300 Mbit/s

Up: 150 Mbit/s Data volume Unlimited Calls (Switzerland) Per minute, depending on the selected prepaid tariff Per minute, depending on the selected prepaid tariff Unlimited in the Sunrise network Unlimited in all Swiss networks SMS within Switzerland Per SMS, depending on the Selected prepaid tariff Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Cost for 365 days (in CHF)

daily equivalent 65.–

0.18

120.–

0.33

200.–

0.55

365.–

1.–

The best connection in Switzerland and Europe

With «Europe 7 days» and «Europe 30 days», Sunrise is the first Swiss telecommunications provider to offer fixed-rate surfing in Switzerland and Europe.

In particular, the new packages are ideal for short trips or long stays, for cross-border workers, for tourists and, in general, for those who travel and work in Switzerland and in Europe; this way, users no longer need to purchase separate packages.

Europe 7 days

Europe 30 days

Unlimited data in Switzerland and almost all of Europe (Region 1) Price (CHF) 40.– 55.– Validity 7 days 30 days

Best value for mobile data

The new Prepaid portfolio includes optimized packages, valid for 30 days. With “data S, M, L and XL”, Sunrise offers new options (formerly “Prepaid surf”), both in the form of a monthly flat rate and limited data volumes (from 500 MB/month to 10 GB/month), for customers who want to use mobile data only.

Current data options

surf surf XL surf 3XL surf 5XL Validity: 1 month in Switzerland 250 MB

CHF 7.50 1 GB

CHF 15.- 3 GB

CHF 30.- 5 GB

CHF 45.– New data options date S date M date L date XL Validity: 30 days in Switzerland 500 MB

CHF 7.50 1 GB

CHF 10.- 3 GB

CHF 20.- 10 GB

CHF 45.– Novita + 250 MB – CHF 5.– – CHF 10.– + 5 GB

