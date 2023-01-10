Home World Brazil, Lula has 1,500 coup plotters arrested but the shadow remains on the police
World

Brazil, Lula has 1,500 coup plotters arrested but the shadow remains on the police

by admin
Brazil, Lula has 1,500 coup plotters arrested but the shadow remains on the police

BRASILIA – On the blackest Sunday, a piece of the Brazilian state marched together with the horde of democracy assailants. The eight kilometers that separate the Bolsonarists’ base camp from the most protected buildings in the entire Brazil, if the military police do not allow it. The premises of the Congress, the Supreme Federal Court and the Planalto are not gutted, reaching the armored threshold of the office of a duly elected president, if the unfaithful wing of the security apparatus does not decide to look elsewhere.

Il

See also  The total number of confirmed cases in France exceeds 6.42 million, and the medical systems are stepping up to respond to the fourth wave of epidemic

You may also like

Donbass, Ukrainian soldiers falter in Bakhmut and Soledar....

Zhejiang sets off a tide of “thousands of...

Virgin Orbit, the first historic launch from the...

Brazil, Lula will come out strengthened. Now the...

Chinanews.com: The “serial drama” of the U.S. Speaker...

Peru, clashes between protesters and the forces of...

Brazil, Bolsonaro from the US: “No to looting”....

U.S. and Japanese leaders and security will list...

Usa, top secret documents found in an old...

Criticized for loosening border enforcement and leading to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy