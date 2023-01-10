Home Sports Dall’Ara, tribute to Mihajlovic: “Champions never die”
Sports

Dall’Ara, tribute to Mihajlovic: “Champions never die”

by admin
Dall’Ara, tribute to Mihajlovic: “Champions never die”

In Bologna, a minute’s silence for the former coach and for Vialli. The images on the big screen and the banners in the stands: “Goodbye mister you will remain in our hearts”

Dall’Ara and Bologna, in the first home game after the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic, pay homage to the former coach. While the rossoblù and Atalanta take the field, images of Mihajlovic scroll by on the big screen, hugs with Arnautovic, smiles with Barrow and his players. “While the country gathers in the memory of Gianluca Vialli, in this minute’s silence we also want to remember Sinisa Mihajlovic, who in these three years has given the whole of Bologna great emotions. Goodbye mister, you will remain forever in our hearts”, the speaker punctuates , while the curve unrolls the banner “Hello Sinisa, forever Bolognese like us. Champions never die”. Finally the choir “Per Sinisa alè”, which marked the period of the illness.

January 9 – 21:13

© breaking latest news

See also  Inter-Salzburg 4-0 in a friendly: Mkhitaryan, Acerbi and Carboni scored

You may also like

The World Women’s Chess Masters Summit Concluded-Sports-中工网

Parolo praises Elmas: “That’s why he is an...

Bravely transcend, fight first!China Bohai Bank Fully Supports...

Cremonese, Alvini: “We have to apologize, we didn’t...

Zaffaroni: “Proof as a mature team, we must...

France, Lloris leaves and crowns Maignan: “The time...

Djokovic won the 92nd singles championship and pointed...

Milan and Inter: the financial statements of the...

Motta: “Good performance, I’m confident for the future”

Atalanta, Gasperini: “Super Hojlund, even if we often...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy