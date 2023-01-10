Dall’Ara and Bologna, in the first home game after the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic, pay homage to the former coach. While the rossoblù and Atalanta take the field, images of Mihajlovic scroll by on the big screen, hugs with Arnautovic, smiles with Barrow and his players. “While the country gathers in the memory of Gianluca Vialli, in this minute’s silence we also want to remember Sinisa Mihajlovic, who in these three years has given the whole of Bologna great emotions. Goodbye mister, you will remain forever in our hearts”, the speaker punctuates , while the curve unrolls the banner “Hello Sinisa, forever Bolognese like us. Champions never die”. Finally the choir “Per Sinisa alè”, which marked the period of the illness.