The promoter of Vatican justice Alessandro Diddi will launch new investigations into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi which took place in Rome in June 1983. The opening of the file, the news of which was also confirmed by the Vatican press office, is linked to a series of instances presented in the past by Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother.

Orlandi case, Vatican launches new investigations

The Vatican judiciary will first analyze the deeds and documents relating to the old investigations. The proceeding of the Rome prosecutor’s office on the disappearances of Orlandi and Mirella Gregori, the latter taking place on May 7, 1983, was filed in October 2015 at the request of the then chief prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone, and now president of the Vatican court, and by substitutes Ilaria Calò and Simona Maisto

Sgrò: for a year we have been asking to be heard

“We are unaware of it, we learn it from the press but we have certainly been waiting to be heard for a year,” said the lawyer for the Orlandi family, Laura Sgrò, commenting on the news of the reopening of the Vatican investigation into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

Orlandi: the brother, positive opening of investigations. The truth is there

«For many years we have been asking for a collaboration to arrive at a final solution. That investigations are being opened is a very positive thing, finally perhaps there will be a collaboration between the Italian state and the Vatican state given that, not long ago, a proposal was made to open a parliamentary inquiry”. This was stated by Pietro Orlandi, brother of Emanuela, to Rainews24 after the reopening of the investigation into the disappearance of the girl who was then 15 years old. «I hope to be summoned and to be able to take the minutes. It’s something I’ve been asking for a very long time with the lawyer Laura Sgrò», explains Orlandi who also says that he too has not spoken to anyone from the Vatican and that he learned the news from the agencies.

The request for a commission of inquiry

The Vatican’s decision comes a few weeks after the initiative of some Italian parliamentarians who asked for a commission of inquiry into the Orlandi, Gregori and Cesaroni cases. The deputy of the Democratic Party Roberto Morassut first signatory, comments: “The news of the reopening of the investigations into the Orlandi case by the Vatican justice is very positive and moves in the direction of the search for the truth”. A dossier, the launch of the commission of inquiry, which sees a bipartisan solicitation, from the 5 Star Movement to the League.