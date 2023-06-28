Home » Brazil, trial against Bolsonaro adjourned to June 29
The process against Jair Bolsonaro it has been updated to June 29th. The former Brazilian president he is accused of abuse of power and dissemination of false information. If found guilty he could be declared ineligible for 8 years.
In the third hearing, the vote of six other judges is expected after that of the rapporteur Benedito Goncalves, who has expressed his opinion for the conviction. The speaker’s decision was motivated with an analysis of 386 pages and summarized with a flowing presentation. According to Goncalves, “we cannot close our eyes to the anti-democratic effects of violent speeches and lies that call into question the credibility of electoral justice”.

In particular, Bolsonaro is accused of having tried to discredit the international community the Brazilian electoral system and the electronic ballot boxes, during a meeting, in July 2022, with a group of ambassadors in his residence in Alvorada, later broadcast on national TV. His statements – according to the indictment – could also have influenced the voters.

