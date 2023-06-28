Home » I Miami Heat usano la waive-and-stretch provision su Kyle Lowry?
by admin
The Miami Heat could cut and use the stretch provision on Kyle Lowry’s contract if they can’t sell him.

Lowry has a $29.7 million contract next year, his last year of a three-year, $85 million deal.

If he were to stretch it, the $9.9 million a year wouldn’t add up to the cap and the salaries the Miami Heat owe their players would drop from $178.5 million to $158.5 million, below the $165 million tax line and $182.5 million in the second tax bracket.

The waive-and-stretch provision must be used by September 1st.

To bring it back Barry Jackson del Miami Herald.

