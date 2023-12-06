Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, has strongly criticized the United Nations for failing to fulfill its mandate of maintaining world peace, particularly in the wake of escalating conflicts in Ukraine, Russia, and the Middle East. During his visit to Germany, Lula expressed these criticisms and also took a diametrically opposed stance to the German government on various international hot-spot issues.

Lula stated that the United Nations has not played the “historic role” it was assigned when it was founded, and that the conflicts in Russia, Ukraine, and the Middle East “are the full manifestation of the irrational side of human beings.” He particularly called out the United Nations Security Council and criticized the five permanent members for not acting in the interest of world peace, given their status as the largest producers and sellers of weapons.

In addition to his criticisms of the UN, Lula also commented on the conflicts in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians within the framework of a two-state solution. He also addressed the potential arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court, stating that it was a matter for the judiciary to decide.

Lula’s remarks have led to differences in opinion with the German government, particularly on the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Kazakhstan conflict. Lula’s stance has puzzled Western governments that support Ukraine, as he believes that Ukraine should also bear part of the responsibility for the war.

On the other hand, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated Ukraine’s right to self-defense in the face of Russian aggression and has firmly supported Israel’s right to self-defense in the Israel-Kazakhstan conflict.

The Brazilian President’s criticisms and differing viewpoints have sparked discussions on the global stage, particularly as Brazil prepares to take on the presidency of the G20 next year. It remains to be seen how Lula’s statements will impact international diplomatic relations and cooperation in addressing ongoing conflicts.