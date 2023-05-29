breaking latest news Graveyard + Mars Red Sky in Bilbao (2023)

Most of them went to the Antzoki to see Graveyardthe Swedish group that still unleashes lively passions, but along the way, many were engulfed by the dense sound of Mars Red Sky, a French psychedelic rock trio that served as the opening act and that with their crushing bass riffs and otherworldly voices connected with a packed room. Their most recent song was played, “Maps Of Inferno” or the expected “Strong Reflection”, one of those examples that this group basically moves in the territory of stoner rock, a style that interested the public last Friday.

Because although Graveyard At times they step on clearly defined areas within the stoner, theirs is a psychedelic rock crossed with hard rock and blues rock, sometimes coming to think of words like “soul” due to the way Joakim Nilsson sings in increasing ballads like the initial ” Hard Times Lovin'”, the elongated “The Siren” —with the same chords as ZZ Top’s “Blue Jeans Blues”— or his classic among classics, the chanted “Uncomfortably Numb”, with that “Free Bird” ending “of the 21st century and the rock unleashed. It was the first time I’d seen them live and they blew me away, so I’m glad to see that they have a solid and fully dedicated audience. It seems to me that it was with “Hisingen Blues”, but rather soon a kind of friendly pogo had formed in which to move as if it were a small tornado.

From their last work, which was five years ago, they highlighted the power of “Cold Love” or the efficiency of a “Walk On” used as the appropriate start of the encore. They ended the intense show with “Ain’t Fit to Live Here”, a general and personal favorite that reminded us of that good feeling you get when listening to a great rock n roll song. At times, during the concert, looking at the audience and seeing him jump, sing the lyrics and smile with satisfaction, one could even think that he was in front of the Led Zeppelin of today, and that is that for all that thirsty public that is what They are great rock musicians making us vibrate in an exclusive way. I already said that it was my first time with Graveyard live, but after this Friday night, I already feel like I’m in the club of believers.