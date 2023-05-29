until the end he remained in his mountains

VAL DI ZOLDO – A distraught family who, taking care of him as best they could not have, accompanied him throughout the course of his illness; and an incredulous valley, which, deeply struck, gathered around him and his family, making solidarity and sincere affection feel. Leonardo Corazza, 21 years old, Leo for his friends, is gone, taken away a few days ago by a sneaky and aggressive disease, a cancer who, discovered not even a year ago, had increasingly weakened him physically, up to the point of surrender, and who however had never managed to get the better of his iron will and, as long as it was possible, not even of his optimism.

Andy Rourke, bassist of the Smiths, dies: he was 59 years old and battling pancreatic cancer

THE PROFILE Practically “born” in the refuge, because his mother Raffaella, who then managed the Sora ‘l Sass in Mezzodì, carried him up there in her belly up to a month after birth; and in that refuge he began to take his first steps. Guaranteeing a “high-altitude citizenship” that has always characterized him and which he would never give up again. «He had deep roots in this valley, to which he was tied as the roots of mountain pines are tied to the rock». A bond that would have led him to conquer a refuge of his own when he grew up: because last summer he managed, together with his brother Riccardo and Gabriele, the Bosconero refuge, from the end of May until the beginning of October. By dedicating yourself body and soul. At high altitudes he returned regularly “because there is work to do at the refuge”, without ever escaping even the heaviest jobs, “although I could unequivocally read the tiredness in his gaze”, recalls his mother: aiming not to let illness dictate the times, but trying to be the one to dictate them.

THE CHARACTER Returning from Padua, where the Gastroenterology of Belluno he had referred him and where he went regularly for therapy, he did nothing to hide the chemo drip. But chemo for him was just a parenthesis, which shouldn’t and couldn’t take him away from his great passion, the mountain, and “his” mountain of him. For a couple of days he wandered around the country, with that necklace around his neck, frequented the same clubs, met his lifelong friends, Gian, Vichy, Omar, Evan and all the others that it is impossible to name; and to those who asked him «how are you?», he answered bluntly: «Not very well, I have cancer», leaving you breathless. But then he didn’t want to talk about it anymore. Like many kids from Zoldo, he spent the winter season at the Pecol ski lifts: «They knew about his situation, but nevertheless they hired him, without difficulty; they knew that he could be absent for a long time, but they privileged the person: and for this I am grateful to them. Because this support that was guaranteed to him was fundamental in ensuring him at least a semblance of normality», Raffaella continues; that he doesn’t even forget the help received from the municipality, his employer, who has facilitated her in all ways in this very difficult period.

Tumor, the youtuber of “Me vs cancer” died: Marco was 31 years old. The mother: “He has stopped suffering”

RECOGNITION “Leo never complained, he tried to weigh as little as possible on the family, who didn’t want to suffer too much for him,” concludes the mother. However, he has one last thought: «If we were able to follow him home, avoiding perhaps “reasonable” hospitalizations, but which would have and would have massacred us even more, we owe it to the professionalism and dedication of the palliative care service, a flower to the crown of Venetian healthcare, which perhaps not everyone knows about and whose value should instead be known and recognized not only by the citizens, but also by the top management. A service which, together with our general practitioner historians, has allowed Leo to remain in his affections until the end ».