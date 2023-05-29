Fox Racing, guanti Ranger gel e top Women Tecbase

Glove test Rangerwith gel padding on the carpus and metacarpus, and a sports bra Women Tecbasetwo products Fox Racing stylish and very well made but with some details that can be improved.

FOX Ranger glove gel

• Composition: 39% polyester, 38% nylon polyamide, 15% polyurethane, 5% elastane, 3% PVC

• Cuffs with velcro closure, thumb with absorbent fabric, thumb and index finger compatible with “touch screen”, palm with TruGel™ padding

• Colori: Pewter, Daffodil, Dark Slate, Eucalyptus, Black, Light Pink

• Sizes: from S to 2XL

• List price: €34.99

• Product links Ranger glove gel: California Sports website – sito Fox Racing

Top design, but the metacarpal padding is not entirely convincing

Well built and really very nice in all aesthetic details, the black underside matches wonderfully with the colored fabric of the back. The back of the thumb, black, is in soft “absorbent microsuede” and works very well when you need to wipe the sweat off your face.

The FOX writing is subtle but aggressive, heat-stamped on the back of the gloves. The writing Ranger appears on the side instead, when you grip the knob (what a finesse!). The cuff is also nice, small, with an essential velcro, easily openable even with gloves on. The horizontal yellow stitching on the thumb and forefinger is what makes the “touch” of the phone work. Top!

The only doubt about these gloves is the double set of gel pads on the carpus and metacarpus. They are 2-3 millimeters thick, soft and ergonomically designed to cushion the blows of the handlebars and increase the durability of the glove over time. Appreciable and functional those on the palm, which really cushion the blows, while those on the metacarpus, at the base of the fingers, remove sensitivity to driving as they distort the feel on the handlebars. Some professional riders, to improve the sensitivity on the handlebars, choose ever thinner gloves and grips, so why thicken the glove itself so much?





FOX Women Tecbase top

• Composition: 68% nylon polyamide, 18% elastane, 14% polyester

• Laser perforated areas to improve breathability, back with mesh fabric, soft and elasticated inner hem and shoulder straps, open inner side pockets

• Colors: Black

• Sizes: female from S to XL

• List price: €49.99

• Product links Women Tecbase top: sito Fox Racing

Exquisitely made, perfect fit

We were very curious to try out the FOX sports bra. It is really well conceived: a nice lower elastic holds up the entire garment, made up of two layers of fabric. The internal one is made up of a very thin, slightly rough mesh, alternating with soft fabric for the more delicate parts. The elastic shoulder straps are thin, while between the shoulder blades there is an elastic and breathable mesh band.

Also for this garment, the alternation of materials and stitching denotes Fox’s care in every detail; such as the small micro-perforated front band to improve breathability, or the hot-stamped logo.

With regard to wearability, however, this bra left us with some doubts, probably resulting from the particular physical conformation of our female tester, little breasts and a muscular back. The M size of our test was too tight, with the inconvenience of finding the cups empty. Let’s just say the Fox Women Tecbase top might not fit everyone. On the Fox website the size tables are very precise and correspond to what we have found, but it is necessary to evaluate them carefully in order to avoid incorrect purchases.

Another somewhat annoying detail, the 12 cm height of the top on the sides of the bust which interfered with the rotational movements of the upper limbs, marking the most delicate areas of the armpits. Many sports bras measure between 7 and 10 cm in height for women’s size M.

Article and photos by Federico Amelio