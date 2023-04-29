Home » Breaking the rules: find out how to break the rules of street photography to get unique shots.
Breaking the rules: find out how to break the rules of street photography to get unique shots.

Breaking the rules: find out how to break the rules of street photography to get unique shots.

While there are some general guidelines for street photography, there are no hard and fast rules that must be followed all the time. In fact, breaking some of these “rules” can lead to creative and interesting results.

  1. Do not photograph against the light: always photograph against the sun.
  2. Never cut off the heads or feet of people in your photos.
  3. Don’t take blurry or blurry photos.
  4. Don’t photograph people looking at your camera.
  5. Don’t take pictures carelessly, always respect people’s privacy.
  6. Don’t shoot randomly, always try to compose the image.
  7. Never use flash.

Of course, these tips can help you improve your photographic technique, but they shouldn’t limit your creativity or ability to experiment. Breaking these rules can lead to surprising results and can help you develop a unique style of street photography. Remember, art is never bound by rules, so don’t be afraid to experiment and explore your creativity.

