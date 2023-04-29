Eintracht Frankfurt against FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart under pressure

Dthat the second half of the season went worse than the first half of the season is not a new phenomenon at Eintracht Frankfurt. Since the team avoided relegation to the second Bundesliga in May 2016 in the relegation against 1. FC Nürnberg, it has stabilized and is now one of the Bundesliga teams that formulate the claim before each season to get the places that a European Cup Secure participation, at least play along.

She realized her international ambitions four times. In the seven seasons of the new Frankfurt football calendar, Eintracht lived up to their own expectations in six first-round series. She scored between 27 and 31 points, only in the 2019/20 season things didn’t go so well at first.