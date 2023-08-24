Home » BRENNERO New restrictions on lorries in Austria. Uggè: ‘Europe intervenes or we move alone’ – News
BRENNERO New restrictions on lorries in Austria. Uggè: 'Europe intervenes or we move alone' – News

The national president of Fai-Conftrasporto, Paolo Uggè, after the announcement that Austria has issued unilaterally in recent days on the new dosage for the transit of heavy vehicles at the Brenner Pass, expressed himself clearly.

“Enough! Either Europe will take care of it or we will move alone. If the European Commission does not intervene, as requested by Minister Salvini and his German counterpart, to enforce one of the founding principles of the European Community (freedom of movement), we will launch adequate initiatives to protect the economic interests of our country”, adds the president of the Federation of Italian Road Hauliers.

“I hope that the European Commission will find a solution that restores what is a right, or provides for proportionate economic rebates – continues Uggè – In the meantime, adequate controls are immediately instituted on vehicles entering the national territory. The environment is a theme that Italy also cares about. However, among the Austrian limitations, those of the Mont Blanc tunnel and Switzerland, the national economy is in danger of collapsing”.

“Is this perhaps what is wanted? Without doing anything quickly this will be the result. Our government cannot accept it”, concludes the president Fai-Conftrasporto.

