[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 22, 2023]Although it has only been a few weeks since he was sworn in as the president of Brazil, and large-scale violence broke out in the capital Brasilia, President Lula started his first overseas trip today, intending to take the fastest action To practice his plan to bring Brazil back to the international stage.

Agence France-Presse reported that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will continue the practice of Brazilian presidents over the years, and will first visit Argentina. In doing so, in addition to maintaining the consistent tradition, it will also allow Lula to meet his most reliable ally, President Alberto. Alberto Fernandez, and gathered with regional leaders at the summit of the Association of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Joao Daniel Almeida, an expert on foreign relations at the Pontifical University in Rio de Janeiro, told AFP that Lula’s priority was to “reconnect with Latin America” ​​to improve relations between Brazil and regional neighbors that had “been put on hold”. “Relationship.

Lula arrived in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires) today and met with Fernandez the next day. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, science, technology and defense, Brazil’s foreign ministry said.

Lula then traveled to Uruguay on the 24th to meet with center-right President Luis Lacalle Pou.

Almeda said Lula wanted to put the issue of “regional economic cooperation” first.

And Latin America is only the first stage of Lula’s international development. Next, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Scholz) is expected to visit Brazil on January 30; Lula will also visit President Joe Biden in Washington DC on February 10.

