Home World Bringing Brazil back to the international stage Lula quickly embarks on an overseas trip | Almeda | Latin America | Alliance of Caribbean Nations
World

Bringing Brazil back to the international stage Lula quickly embarks on an overseas trip | Almeda | Latin America | Alliance of Caribbean Nations

by admin

Beijing time:2023-01-22 11:47

[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 22, 2023]Although it has only been a few weeks since he was sworn in as the president of Brazil, and large-scale violence broke out in the capital Brasilia, President Lula started his first overseas trip today, intending to take the fastest action To practice his plan to bring Brazil back to the international stage.

Agence France-Presse reported that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will continue the practice of Brazilian presidents over the years, and will first visit Argentina. In doing so, in addition to maintaining the consistent tradition, it will also allow Lula to meet his most reliable ally, President Alberto. Alberto Fernandez, and gathered with regional leaders at the summit of the Association of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Joao Daniel Almeida, an expert on foreign relations at the Pontifical University in Rio de Janeiro, told AFP that Lula’s priority was to “reconnect with Latin America” ​​to improve relations between Brazil and regional neighbors that had “been put on hold”. “Relationship.

Lula arrived in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires) today and met with Fernandez the next day. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, science, technology and defense, Brazil’s foreign ministry said.

Lula then traveled to Uruguay on the 24th to meet with center-right President Luis Lacalle Pou.

Almeda said Lula wanted to put the issue of “regional economic cooperation” first.

And Latin America is only the first stage of Lula’s international development. Next, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Scholz) is expected to visit Brazil on January 30; Lula will also visit President Joe Biden in Washington DC on February 10.

See also  Zao Caijing 丨 From the situation in Ukraine to Sino-US relations, Wang Yi fully answered; Commodities are going crazy! "Demon Nickel" rose by more than 70%, gold broke through $2,000; the Dow fell nearly 800 points and fell below 33,000 | Daily Economic News

(Reposted from Central News Agency/Responsible editor: Xia Mingyi)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/22/a103631127.html

You may also like

Usa, Biden’s house searched: 6 other confidential documents...

Arms race in Europe: France and Germany at...

Hipkins will become the 41st Prime Minister of...

Italy is now looking for cyber soldiers: a...

Peru, 418 tourists stranded in Machu Picchu evacuated....

Celebrating the New Year of Reunion and wishing...

Ukraine is looking forward to a large-scale counterattack...

U.S. judge orders Boeing to appear in court...

Hong Kong Customs uncovered a new crown drug...

Twitter, Musk: “More expensive subscription but no ads”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy