British media: Prince Harry’s troubles come from extremists who made terrorist threats

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-08 16:55

Reference News Network reported on January 8 that according to the website of the British “Daily Mail” reported on the 7th, the British Prince Harry broke the news in his memoir “Spare Tire” that he killed 25 Taliban while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. Soldiers, some extremists have issued terrorist threats to this, which has aroused concerns about the safety of the British royal family and the army.

According to reports, extremist Anjem Chowdhury said that the Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry) has exposed “his true colors” and slandered Prince Harry as a “Muslim killer”. The notorious preacher accused the British royal family of a “dark history of occupying Muslim lands” and urged his followers to target British troops around the world.

According to reports, major British politicians condemned the above remarks and warned that the British royal family and military would face greater threats.

According to reports, Choudhury was imprisoned for supporting the terrorists of the “Islamic State” organization and has remained relatively silent since his release four years ago. But Chaudhry responded to Harry’s memoir online: “Harry has no remorse, he just sees these people as ‘pawns’. In fact, the British royal family has a long and dark history of supporting the occupation of Muslim lands, plundering its resources and oppress Muslims.”