© Reuters UK New Year’s headache: 65% of citizens want EU membership referendum



News from the Financial Associated Press, January 3 (edited by Ma Lan)Nearly two-thirds of Britons want to vote to rejoin the European Union, according to a new poll published by British media on Sunday.

The turbulent 2022 and the gloomy 2023 will make the British people have to question the correctness of the original “Brexit”, and a recent study by the Center for European Reform (CER) has further damaged the UK’s trust in Brexit.

According to the CER, if the UK does not leave the EU, the loss of the UK’s GDP will be reduced by 5.5% by June 2022, which is equivalent to 33 billion pounds. The study added that Brexit is expected to reduce UK GDP by 4% between 2016 and 2031, costing around £100bn.

CER also pointed out that Brexit will inevitably lead to an increase in the UK tax burden, because the economic slowdown requires higher taxes to pay for public services and benefits. In addition, according to the survey results, investment in the UK is now 11% lower than it would have been without Brexit, and trade in goods has fallen by 7%.

A new survey by research firm Savanta, in which the EU voters beat the Brexit campaigners, pointed to a sharp change in British public opinion. 65% of respondents want a new vote on EU status, which is 10% higher than last year.

Those who want to vote again are divided on when to do so. 22% of respondents think the referendum should be rerun now, while 24% want it to be held within the next five years. A further 11% and 4% want an accession vote within six to 10 years and over 20 years respectively.

Opposition to a referendum on membership, on the other hand, fell to 24 percent from 32 percent last year. The number of people who view the Brexit outcome negatively rose from 46% to 54%.

There is a growing belief that Britain’s economy and global influence have been damaged by Brexit. Fifty-six percent of respondents said leaving the EU had made the economy worse, while about half thought Britain’s influence on the international stage had diminished. Respondents were also very pessimistic about the UK’s ability to control its own borders, with 50% saying the situation was getting worse.

The new year is still full of troubles British Prime Minister Sunak pointed out in his New Year’s speech that all the problems in the UK will not disappear in the new year, and 2023 will still be a difficult year.

The UK is currently in the midst of a wave of strikes in the public sector, with the opposition Labor Party criticizing the ruling Conservative Party as increasingly reckless in allowing strikes to continue rather than working to resolve them. This is undermining the UK’s economic development.

Brits are also snapping up energy-efficient appliances due to the ongoing energy crisis, according to media reports. The sales of air fryers in the supermarket Argos have increased by 420% year-on-year, and the sales of attic insulation materials in the chain store Wickes have increased by 85% year-on-year, reflecting the double burden of energy and expenditure in the UK.

Meanwhile, two nuclear power plants in the UK have been revealed to be at risk of closing. The two nuclear power plants supply more than 2 gigawatts of electricity, serve 4 million UK households each year, and account for 4% of the UK’s peak winter electricity generation. The main reason for the closure of nuclear power plants is that the British government’s windfall profits tax detracted from the commercial value of nuclear power plants.

The multi-point outbreak has left the Conservative Party at a loss, and more and more people blame it on the “Brexit” policy that the party vigorously promoted and promoted in 2016. In terms of party support, the Conservative Party has lagged behind the Labor Party by 26 percentage points in the December 30 poll.

The Conservative Party seems to be under further scrutiny and reflection by the British, just like the original decision to leave the European Union.