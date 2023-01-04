Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuated and fell, spot rose steadily
On the 4th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4061 and closed at 4019, with a maximum of 4084 and a minimum of 4011, a drop of 25 or 0.62%;Hot roll2305 opened 4108 closed 4070 highest 4113 lowest 4065 fell 7 or 0.17%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 852.5 and closed at 845 at noon, with a maximum of 860.5 and a minimum of 844, a drop of 4.5 or 0.53%;Coke2305 opened 2622 closed at 2572, the highest 2639 the lowest 2561 fell 38 or 1.46%;
In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and rising, specifically
Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3960 yuan, stable;
Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4100 yuan; stable;
Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4160 yuan; up 40 yuan;
Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4050 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;
Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4110 yuan, stable.
According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,076 yuan, an increase of 12 yuan from the previous trading day.
