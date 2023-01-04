As the two major manufacturers of x86 processors, AMD has been at a disadvantage in the competition with Intel for a long time, and its market share once fell to less than 20%.However, in recent years, thanks to Ryzen processors, the market share has gradually recovered, and it is now approaching 40%.

The computer performance testing tool PassMark announced the market share data of AMD and Intel processors as of January 2. Its statistics are mainly the data monitored by its own software, which may not be comprehensive, but market changes can also be seen from it.

AMD’s current market share is close to 40%, almost the same as in the first quarter of 2004, returning to the level of 19 years ago.

At present, there is still a little distance from the peak. At the beginning of 2006, Intel was dominated by P4 processors, and AMD’s K8 architecture was overwhelming. Both the desktop and server markets reached the peak. The market share was almost equal to Intel’s. .

However, after that, AMD’s market share fell all the way, even falling below the 20% mark in 2016, and then climbed again after the launch of the Ryzen processor in 2017.

Observing the changes in market share in the past two years, in fact, between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, AMD’s market share declined slightly, which is related to its strategy. CEO Su Zifeng once pointed out that AMD is no longer willing to do unprofitable markets, which caused it to lose some entry-level markets, especially during the period when the Ryzen 5000 series processors were first launched.

