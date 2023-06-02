British railway system employees held a new round of strikes and some areas were completely suspended-Chinanews.com Video

On May 31, local time, due to the unresolved long-term disputes with train operators and the government over wages and other aspects, the British Train Drivers Union held a new round of strikes.

The strike will affect 16 railway companies. In addition to May 31, the British Train Drivers Union will also hold a strike on June 3. Only about 40 percent of trains will run during the strike, with some areas completely out of service. In addition, the National Union of British Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers will go on strike on June 2. About 50% of the rail lines will be closed during the strike.

According to British media analysis, the high inflation rate is one of the important reasons for this round of strikes. This is a way for employees to protest the soaring cost of living, especially in the public service, where wages are far behind high inflation. At the same time, the government’s economic and social policies have not been implemented continuously and steadily.

A few months ago, the staff of the British railway system held a large-scale strike, nearly four-fifths of the railway services were suspended, and railway services in most parts of Scotland and Wales were paralyzed. (Produced by Liu Yinghan)

