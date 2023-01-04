Two years ago, as the “Brexit” trade agreement was finally reached, then British Prime Minister Johnson announced that the UK would be free to strike trade deals around the world, while continuing to own the EU market. Today, it has been two years since Britain officially “Brexit” from the European Union, but British society, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, is still struggling with the “aftershock” after “Brexit”.

Simon Spurrell runs a cheese factory in Cheshire, northwest England, and conducts wholesale and online retail business to continental Europe. After “Brexit”, he needs to provide a health certificate for each order, and the cost of each certificate is as high as 180 pounds, even those orders that sell for only 20 or 30 pounds.

Two years after Brexit, UK SME owners struggle in ‘aftershocks’

Simon Sperrell, manager of the Cheshire Cheese Factory in the United Kingdom: No one will spend the extra £180, and there are other paperwork.

Two years after “Brexit”, Sperel’s wholesale and retail business lost a total of nearly 600,000 pounds. In order to keep customers in continental Europe, he had to sell most of the cheese factory shares to competitors with distribution centers in continental Europe.

Simon Sperrell, manager of the Cheshire Cheese Factory in the United Kingdom: I feel betrayed. I am so disappointed with the government. They promised a lot, but nothing was fulfilled.

Ron Jones was in the business of importing rugs from Belgium. Because of “Brexit”, his business is more difficult.

British retail owner Ron Jones: (“Brexit”) was never a good idea, never a good idea, but people wanted to “Brexit”.

A growing body of research shows post-Brexit trade barriers are hurting the UK economy. The restrictions on population movement have reduced the labor force from continental Europe, leaving the UK facing labor shortages in areas such as health care, service industries and agriculture.

British people: This is a total disaster, an absolute disaster.

Expert interpretation: “Brexit” has become a magnifying glass for Britain’s many contradictions

Looking at the past two years, is “Brexit” a blessing or a curse for the UK? Is it possible for the British government to “turn back”? Let’s listen to the interpretation of experts on international issues.

Professor Wang Shuo, School of International Relations, Beijing Foreign Studies University: Britain has indeed not had a good life in recent years. On the one hand, there are reasons for the general environment, and on the other hand, there are also some unique problems in the UK. The impact of the new crown epidemic is still continuing, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not likely to be resolved, energy prices have caused high inflation, and the economy has declined. The common people in the UK, especially the middle and lower classes, have been greatly affected. Many demonstrations are actually a kind of venting of people’s dissatisfaction with reality. With the chaos of “Brexit”, the British country and society have fallen into a highly torn state. For example, the issue of Northern Ireland (Ireland) is now making waves again; Scotland also said that it will hold an independence referendum again. Externally, although the UK says it wants to better embrace globalization, its relationship with no one is very good. It can be said that “Brexit” should be a magnifying glass and a kaleidoscope for all the contradictory issues in the UK.

Wang Shuo, a professor at the School of International Relations at Beijing Foreign Studies University: There are so many aftermaths of “Brexit”, many people have questioned whether they can go back, and they have also put forward such a request. But in practice, it is still very difficult to realize. First of all, “Brexit” is a politically correct issue for the Conservative Party, and the Conservative Party has to admit that “Brexit” is correct. At least for now, it looks like the end of 2024 is the time for a Conservative government. And even if the Labor Party comes up, it won’t change much. Because the issue of UK-EU relations has become a tool of struggle between political parties and factions. So even if you toss again, the result is not easy to say. And it must be another big shock and tear for the country.