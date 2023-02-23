Home World Brother KIngs Kangwe Evans went to China | Sports
King’s brother Kangwe Evans continues his career in China.

Source: Profimedia

Kings Kangwa (23) plays in Red Star, and his own brother Evans (30) found a new club. He will continue his career in China, having signed a contract with the Qingdao club there. At one point, the two of them played together for Arsenal from Tula, and now they are in other parts of the world.

The news of his transfer was confirmed by his current and future club, so everything is over. No compensation information was provided, but the specialized portal “Transfermarkt” writes that he left as a free agent.

Evans began his career in his native Zambia, playing for local clubs, after which he came to Israel to join the Hapoel Ranana team. From there he moved to Gaziantep, then Arsenal from Tula. Now it will be tested in China as well. His younger brother Kings has played a total of 28 matches in the Zvezda jersey and has seven goals and three assists.

