Bruce Willis and Demi Moore grandparents, daughter Rumer gave birth to a girl

Demi Moore e Bruce Willis they became grandparents, their eldest daughter Rumor she gave birth to a baby girl whom she named Louetta Isley. The first photo of her little girl was published on the new mother’s Instagram profile, where her little girl appears wrapped in a blanket, immersed in a blissful sleep. The shot was immediately commented on by the proud grandmother, as well as by other well-known personalities of the star system.
The birth of little Louetta
The birth actually took place last week, precisely on April 18, but Rumer Willis made the announcement only in these hours, in which he shared the shot of the child born of love with his partner on social networks Derek Richard Thomas. Accompanying the post, the new mother writes: “You are so much more than we ever dreamed of.” Of course, there was no lack of comments from Demi Moore who wrote: “Pure love for this little bird” and also the aunts Tallulah and Scout, were not to be outdone, writing: “Your wacky aunts are already crazy about you” it’s still “A granddaughter’s dream…“. The news comes at a rather delicate moment for the Moore-Willis family, who have to face the diagnosis of fronto-temporal dementia that afflicts the American actor, who has been away from the stage for some years now.
The love between Rumer Willis and partner Derek Richard Thomas
The eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore has been linked for a long time with Derek Richard Thomas, singer, musician and producer, to whom she has dedicated a very sweet thought, sharing some photos together:
My sweet sweet man. I didn’t know love could be like this. I’ve never been so happy in my life. Make everything more fun, silly and joyful. You take so much care of my heart. Your cheerfulness and laughter is something that I am deeply grateful for and that made me fall in love with you. Thank you for being my partner in crime, my confidant, my best friend and for always saying yes to adventure and challenging me to be the best version of myself. Thanks for making me a mom and for being my partner in this wild ride to fatherhood, you already take great care of me and our little one. We are so lucky to love you.