Bruce Willis and Demi Moore grandparents, daughter Rumer gave birth to a girl

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have become grandparents. Last April 18, the eldest daughter of the former Hollywood couple, Rumer, gave birth to little Louette, born from her love with her partner Derek Richard Thomas.

The birth of little Louetta

The birth actually took place last week, precisely on April 18, but Rumer Willis made the announcement only in these hours, in which he shared the shot of the child born of love with his partner on social networks Derek Richard Thomas. Accompanying the post, the new mother writes: “You are so much more than we ever dreamed of.” Of course, there was no lack of comments from Demi Moore who wrote: “Pure love for this little bird” and also the aunts Tallulah and Scout, were not to be outdone, writing: “Your wacky aunts are already crazy about you” it’s still “A granddaughter’s dream…“. The news comes at a rather delicate moment for the Moore-Willis family, who have to face the diagnosis of fronto-temporal dementia that afflicts the American actor, who has been away from the stage for some years now.

The love between Rumer Willis and partner Derek Richard Thomas

The eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore has been linked for a long time with Derek Richard Thomas, singer, musician and producer, to whom she has dedicated a very sweet thought, sharing some photos together:

