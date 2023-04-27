Home » Bruce Willis and Demi Moore grandparents, daughter Rumer gave birth to a girl
World

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore grandparents, daughter Rumer gave birth to a girl

by admin
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore grandparents, daughter Rumer gave birth to a girl

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have become grandparents. Last April 18, the eldest daughter of the former Hollywood couple, Rumer, gave birth to little Louette, born from her love with her partner Derek Richard Thomas.

Demi Moore e Bruce Willis they became grandparents, their eldest daughter Rumor she gave birth to a baby girl whom she named Louetta Isley. The first photo of her little girl was published on the new mother’s Instagram profile, where her little girl appears wrapped in a blanket, immersed in a blissful sleep. The shot was immediately commented on by the proud grandmother, as well as by other well-known personalities of the star system.

The birth of little Louetta

The birth actually took place last week, precisely on April 18, but Rumer Willis made the announcement only in these hours, in which he shared the shot of the child born of love with his partner on social networks Derek Richard Thomas. Accompanying the post, the new mother writes: “You are so much more than we ever dreamed of.” Of course, there was no lack of comments from Demi Moore who wrote: “Pure love for this little bird” and also the aunts Tallulah and Scout, were not to be outdone, writing: “Your wacky aunts are already crazy about you” it’s still “A granddaughter’s dream…“. The news comes at a rather delicate moment for the Moore-Willis family, who have to face the diagnosis of fronto-temporal dementia that afflicts the American actor, who has been away from the stage for some years now.

See also  Israel, record number of detainees without trial: 971 under administrative arrest, almost all Arabs. "It's the highest figure since 1994"

The love between Rumer Willis and partner Derek Richard Thomas

The eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore has been linked for a long time with Derek Richard Thomas, singer, musician and producer, to whom she has dedicated a very sweet thought, sharing some photos together:

Bruce Willis would be getting worse, only crumbs in the will for the daughters of Demi Moore

My sweet sweet man. I didn’t know love could be like this. I’ve never been so happy in my life. Make everything more fun, silly and joyful. You take so much care of my heart. Your cheerfulness and laughter is something that I am deeply grateful for and that made me fall in love with you. Thank you for being my partner in crime, my confidant, my best friend and for always saying yes to adventure and challenging me to be the best version of myself. Thanks for making me a mom and for being my partner in this wild ride to fatherhood, you already take great care of me and our little one. We are so lucky to love you.

You may also like

Inter Juventus Italian Cup | Sport

Long-term forecast for summer | Info

“A path must be outlined with Renzi”

Bojan Simić got a restraining order against Ivana...

Referee Dragan Petrović made no mistake in the...

Usa, the writer Jean Carroll in the classroom...

Two United planes make an emergency landing after...

From Isola delle Femmine the Santamarea to the...

Migrants France, the draft law: 150 more policemen...

Ljubinka Klarić dyed her hair red Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy