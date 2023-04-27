Manchester City dismantle Arsenal in top game

Demonstration of power by Manchester City: After the well-deserved 4-1 (2-0) against leaders Arsenal, the Premier League champions still have the successful title defense in their own hands.

Although the overwhelmed guests maintained their lead in the table with 75 points, Pep Guardiola’s team moved up to two points and still has two games to catch up.

In front of 55,000 spectators at the Etihad Stadium, Kevin de Bruyne set the course for victory with his opening goal in the seventh minute. The outstanding Belgian also prepared the hosts’ second goal, John Stones scored with a header (45+1). After the break, de Bruyne scored again in the 54th minute before Rob Holding scored the consolation goal (86′).

Man City’s striker Erling Haaland was unable to take advantage of several more scoring opportunities, and the Norwegian only scored his 33rd goal of the season in injury time. The success of the hosts was no longer in danger after the change of sides. The “Gunners”, whose last championship title was 19 years ago, had no chance at all.

Liverpool FC can continue to hope for Europe

Cup winners FC Liverpool can continue to hope for a place in international business in the coming season. For the team of team manager Jürgen Klopp it was enough for a hard-fought 2-1 (1-1) away win at West Ham United. With this result, the “Reds” were able to move up to sixth place in the table.

Without national player Kai Havertz, who is on a break due to knee problems, the series of failures of the past few weeks at Chelsea continued. After the 0:2 (0:1) home defeat against FC Brentford, the Londoners have been waiting for a win for eight games.

At the bottom of the table, promoted Nottingham Forest got a little breathing space. The former European Cup winner won his home game against Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 (1-1) and climbed from 19th to 17th place. Former Bundesliga professional Pascal Groß involuntarily scored the equalizer for the hosts with an own goal (45+3).