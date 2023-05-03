Home » Brunch celebrates Mother’s Day at Rosewood São Paulo – MONDO MODA
Space of the former Matarazzo Maternity, the Rosewood Sao Paulo prepared a special schedule for Mother’s Day with a special brunch, which will take place from 12:00 to 16:00. It will be served at Le Jardin, the hotel’s grand café, and Blaise, the charming space inspired by the French-Swiss novelist Blaise Cendrars.
Conceived by chef Felipe Rodrigues, the menu begins with a table of Brazilian cheeses and handmade charcuterie, followed by steak tartare with crispy parmesan, tuna crudo with Sicilian olives and sheep curd, burrata with strawberry compote and toasted hazelnuts and salmon eggs benedict with hollandaise sauce.

Main courses follow with cavatelli with truffled mushrooms and asparagus crudités, seafood rice with aioli and fresh herbs, as well as grilled filet mignon with mustard sauce and sautéed potatoes.

In the dessert section, chef patissier Saiko Izawa prepared five recipes: caramel géant cookie; lemon tartelette; thousand chocolate leaves; seasonal fruit parfait; and Paris brest.

Non-alcoholic drinks are included.
Brunch costs R$550, plus service charge, and children between 3 and 12 years old can choose from the à la carte kids menu.

For those staying at the Rosewood São Paulo, in family or group bookings, the hotel offers 50% discount on the second connecting apartment, with personalized treats for the children. Guests can enjoy the American breakfast served at Le Jardin restaurant, with teas, bakery classics, cheeses, sausages, fruits, various egg preparations and a kitchen specialty. If you prefer, the continental breakfast menu can be served in the accommodation, with juice, coffee, bread, cold meats and fruit.

