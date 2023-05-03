Home » Football: Lazio adjourns Napoli’s championship celebrations
Football: Lazio adjourns Napoli's championship celebrations

Football: Lazio adjourns Napoli’s championship celebrations

Napoli have to wait at least another day before they are crowned Italian champions. Lazio Rom, second in the table, won 2-0 at home against Sassuolo on Wednesday evening with goals from Felipe Anderson (14th) and Toma Basic (92nd) and now, 15 points behind, still has a theoretical chance of intercepting the superior leader. Should Napoli not lose at Udinese on Thursday, the third “Scudetto” of the southern Italians, the first since 1990, would be fixed.

Napoli had actually wanted to celebrate their third Serie A title last Sunday, but then couldn’t get past a 1-1 draw in the home game against Salernitana. Thousands of fans of coach Luciano Spalletti’s team are expected for the game in Udine. In addition, several screens will be set up in the home Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for a public viewing of their own supporters. In general, the city is preparing for a big party.

Lazio, meanwhile, recorded an important win in the battle for Champions League spots on Matchday 33. There were also successes for third Juventus and fourth Inter Milan. Turin drew 2-1 at home against Lecce, while Inter prevailed 6-0 at Hellas Verona. Atalanta defeated Spezia 3-2 in Bergamo to move into fifth place ahead of AC Milan and AS Roma. The Milanese only drew 1-1 in front of their home crowd against Cremonese (Emanuel Aiwu substitute), as did the capital club in Monza.

Series A, 33. Rounds

Wednesday, May 3rd:
Juventus Turin Lecce 2:1
Atalanta Spice 3:2
Salerno * Fiorentina 3:3
Sampdoria Genoa FC Torino ** 0:2
Lazio Rom Sassuolo 2:0
Hellas Verona Inter Milan 0:6
AC Milan Cremona 1:1
Monza AS Roma 1:1
Thursday, May 4th:
Udinese Napoli 8:45 p.m
Empoli Bologna 8:45 p.m

* Daniliuc ab 14. Minute
** Lazaro ab 63. Minute

Tabel:

