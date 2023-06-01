Home » Btp Valore, the Treasury sets the minimum coupons: how the yield works
Btp Valore, the Treasury sets the minimum coupons: how the yield works

Btp Valore, the Treasury sets the minimum coupons: how the yield works

MILANO – The coupons of Btp Value under subscription from Monday 5 June they will be equal to 3.25% in the first two years, to then pass to 4% in the second two. At the end of the four-year period – upon expiry – savers who have held the security for the entire period will also receive a loyalty bonus equal to 0.5% of the invested capital.

BTP value, households shield against speculation for public debt

by Vittoria Puledda

