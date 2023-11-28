Budget for damage caused by rain amounts to 8 billion, without Public Works” | Listín Diario

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, has revealed that the budget for damage caused by recent heavy rains in the Dominican Republic has already exceeded 8,000 million pesos, with the Ministry of Public Works still to report its costs.

Speaking at a news conference at the National Palace, President Abinader stated “Without Public Works and I don’t know what other institution was missing, we were already at more than eight billion pesos.” He also explained that the Ministry of Public Works has requested until next Wednesday to submit its budget, as they are still assessing the state of numerous bridges that were left in a vulnerable condition after the rains.

The President highlighted that the government’s budget expires in December and they are prioritizing emergencies and providing aid to those most affected. Additionally, President Abinader announced the construction of around 50 kilometers of ravines in Greater Santo Domingo, noting that they are considering whether to include these works in the emergency budget or allocate them to future budgets.

In response to the ongoing challenges caused by the heavy rains, the President also unveiled plans for a comprehensive storm and sanitary drainage program in Greater Santo Domingo, to be presented by the Santo Domingo Aqueduct and Sewer Corporation within the next 15 days. He emphasized that this is a long-term project requiring significant investment and the approval of society and the political leadership.

