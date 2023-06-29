Burning of the Koran, Morocco recalls its ambassador to Sweden

Morocco recalls its ambassador to Sweden. Reason: A copy of the Koran was burned during a demonstration in front of a Stockholm mosque. “This new offensive and irresponsible act ignores the feelings of over a billion Muslims – the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said in a statement – in this sacred period of the great pilgrimage to Mecca and the blessed feast of Eid Al-Adha.

The document informs that “in the face of these repeated provocations, committed under the complacent gaze of the Swedish government”, and on the recommendation of King Mohammed VI, the Swedish charge d’affaires was summoned to Rabat and was notified of “the most firm condemnation by the Kingdom of Morocco of this offense and the rejection of this inadmissible act”. The Moroccan ambassador to Sweden, Karim Medrekin office since 14 December 2021, “is recalled for consultation in the Kingdom for an indefinite period”, concludes the press release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

