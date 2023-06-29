Home » Banca Progetto completes fifth securitization transaction for Italian SMEs
Business

Banca Progetto completes fifth securitization transaction for Italian SMEs

by admin
Banca Progetto completes fifth securitization transaction for Italian SMEs

Project Bank, the digital banking institution that stands out for its specialization in services for Italian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and private customers, has successfully completed its fifth securitization transaction. This operation represents a further step forward in the institute’s strategy to support Italian SMEs.

The portfolio underlying this operation is made up of loans disbursed by the bank to Italian SMEs. These loans are guaranteed by the Guarantee Fund, a key element that has contributed to consolidating Banca Progetto’s position in the Italian banking landscape. The total initial value of this portfolio is 670 million euros.

The operation was carried out in the first half of June and saw the contribution of Intesa Sanpaolo, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking division, in the role of “arranger”. The implementation took place through the vehicle company Progetto Pmi 4 Srl. The securities were issued in two classes: a senior one, for an amount of 500 million euro, subscribed by the conduit of the arranger, Intesa Sanpaolo, and a junior one, fully subscribed by Banca Progetto, for an amount of 170 million euro.

See also  Hollywood love triangle: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney rumors. PHOTO

You may also like

AATech lands in Piazza Affari: market cap estimated...

2023 World New Energy and New Materials Conference...

Disasters – Study: Rising global warming increases risk...

Rfi, call for tenders for the closure of...

Brussels: This is how the EU Commission is...

Resolution 52 of 06/21/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

U.S. goods trade deficit narrows in May as...

Focal points – the Federal Ministry for Family...

Agriculture, Minister Lollobrigida declares war on Italian sounding

Planned heating law: Greens warn against installing new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy