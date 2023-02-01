© Reuters. Burst! The “Biden file gate” has been upgraded again: the FBI is searching another private house



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 1 (Editor Zhao Hao)According to multiple media reports, on Wednesday (February 1) morning local time, US President Biden’s personal lawyer Bob Bauer (Bob Bauer) stated that agents of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are searching Biden’s office in Trump’s office. Beachfront vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Bob Ball, a longtime Democratic lawyer, said the FBI search was conducted with Biden’s “full support and cooperation.” According to the standards of the US Department of Justice, the search operation needs to be carried out without prior public notice.

It is understood that this residence was purchased by Biden after he stepped down as vice president. He and his wife occasionally spend weekends there, most recently from January 20 to 23 this year. The White House has previously said there are no classified documents at the beach house.

Prior to this search of the Delaware beach house, investigators from the U.S. Department of Justice had found classified documents in different locations: On November 2 last year, Biden’s lawyers found documents with documents in an old Biden office in Washington, DC. The Justice Department has since opened an investigation into the documents, marked as classified, involving Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.

From January 11 to 12, authorities discovered classified documents again at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. Then, on Jan. 20, investigators searched the same residence and found more classified documents that were supposed to be turned in.

Under U.S. law, government records must be turned over to the National Archives when the president, vice president or government official leaves office. In this regard, Biden once explained, “We found that a small number of documents were filed in the wrong place. The government has immediately transferred these documents to the National Archives and the Department of Justice, and is fully cooperating with the investigation. We look forward to this incident being resolved quickly.” solve.”

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of former Maryland District Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel for classified Biden documents.

The new Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has publicly stated that it is “very worrying” that Biden was found to be hiding classified documents. Don’t forget what he said about another president who has classified documents.

According to a poll released by YouGov, nearly two-thirds of American respondents (64%) approve of the House of Representatives investigating Biden’s improper handling of classified documents. Even among Democratic respondents, 52% approve of doing so. By comparison, only 16 percent of Americans and 27 percent of Democrats oppose an investigation of a sitting U.S. president.