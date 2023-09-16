Home » C. Tangana, Pavement and Fatboy Slim among the protagonists of In-Edit
C. Tangana, Pavement and Fatboy Slim among the protagonists of In-Edit

The festival will start on October 26 with the inaugural screening with “This excessive ambition” about the tour C. Tangana (by Santos Bacana, Cristina Trenas and Rogelio González) and from there we will meet protagonists such as Pavement, Cyndi Lauper, Redd Kross, Marc Bolan, Sexy Sadie, The Zombies, Robert Gerhard, Little Richard, Frederic Mompou, The Birthday Party, Fatboy Slimthe rooms At Saco y Garage Clubthe phenomenon of machine, Max Roach, Pauline Oliveros, Dylan Carlson (Earth), Manolo Kabezabolo, Elis Regina, J Dilla, Enrique Morente, David Johansen, Tom Jobim, Bill Frisell, Bobi Wine, Gogol Bordello and others. In total there will be more than sixty very diverse titles.

Screenings will take place from October 26 to November 5, 2023 in cinemas Arrival in Barcelona (Mooby) and online November 27 to December 11 in CaixaForum+ with a selection of some of the documentaries. The festival will conclude with the screening of “Little Richard: I am Everything” by Lisa Cortes.

On the other hand, In-Edit will once again have concerts in the movie theater by some of the protagonists of the documentaries such as Peter Doherty, Quartet Gerhard y Rafael Riqueni.

