Formula 1, qualifying and pole live Singapore GP: F1 live from Marina Bay

Amici di Sky, appassionati di F1, benvenuti a Singapore! Alle 11.30, in diretta sul canale 207, le terze libere da Marina Bay. Qui la cronaca con il Live Blog e il monitor dei tempi. Tutto il weekend è live su Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, in 4K e in streaming su NOW

“,”postId”:”9bde1253-9fcd-44f7-afdb-81cb4a849da5″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:20:34.991Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:20:34+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

La Red Bull che non ti aspetti e una Ferrari quasi perfetta – di Mara Sangiorgio

“,”postId”:”6c0695c2-d8cd-4817-ab86-c79b60ca6e29″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:19:49.894Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:19:49+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Singapore, classifica corta. Con un decimo cambia tutto – di Matteo Bobbi

“,”postId”:”20b5333c-10c0-433e-8331-510d62043b0f”},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:18:52.505Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:18:52+0200″,”image”:{“imgSrc”:”https://static.sky.it/editorialimages/062f0586605103bcbea016ce2e6afbe86551114e/skysport/it/motori/formula-1/2023/09/14/f1-gp-singapore-marina-bay-circuito/f1_singapore_layout.jpg”,”imgAlt”:”f1″,”imgCredits”:null,”imgCaption”:null},”altBackground”:true,”content”:”

Con la gara di Marina inizia la “tournée asiatica” del Mondiale 2023: si corre su un circuito il cui layout ha subito delle modifiche. Ecco cosa è cambiato. I DETTAGLI

“,”postId”:”081d2d98-c47a-460a-a6c3-f0302adae3d4″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:17:25.967Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:17:25+0200″,”video”:{“videoId”:”862386″,”videoPageUrl”:”https://video.sky.it/sport/formula1/video/f1-singapore-rettilineo-veduta-aerea-862386″},”altBackground”:true,”postId”:”d3e67bb0-8f5f-400e-8d2d-56a9c7efc24c”},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:16:58.196Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:16:58+0200″,”video”:{“videoId”:”862385″,”videoPageUrl”:”https://video.sky.it/sport/formula1/video/f1-gp-singapore-freni-video-862385″},”altBackground”:true,”content”:”

Singapore, occhio a curva 14: è la frenata più dura

“,”postId”:”abf4d560-53be-4438-90a0-c4059d55f4c6″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:15:35.657Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:15:35+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Dal fine settimana di Marina Bay entra in vigore una nuova (o meglio aggiornata) direttiva tecnica 018 anti-flessioni. Ecco perché nasce e in cosa consiste: tutto verte attorno all’articolo 3.2.2 del regolamento. I DETTAGLI

“,”postId”:”b2050dc7-732c-407e-8f7f-d1b50d1c0b72″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:15:15.954Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:15:15+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

LA CLASSIFICA DEL MONDIALE

“,”postId”:”d6c21dff-2fb8-43d4-b5c2-6d9f7b4b560c”},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:15:06.128Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:15:06+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

IL CALENDARIO DEL MONDIALE

“,”postId”:”d2e8221e-792b-4871-954a-63529186a5e8″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:14:55.433Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:14:55+0200″,”video”:{“videoId”:”862278″,”videoPageUrl”:”https://video.sky.it/sport/formula1/video/f1-gp-singapore-2023-prove-libere-highlights-862278″},”altBackground”:true,”content”:”

Ieri una grande Ferrari, sempre prima nelle libere, oggi la conferma?

“,”postId”:”10c250c0-4e9c-48ae-b2b4-e515e9087a10″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:14:10.936Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:14:10+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Il plurivincitore, con 5 successi è Sebastian Vettel; Hamilton lo segue a 4.

“,”postId”:”50b4c6dc-11f5-454d-adc4-f9b4717ced85″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:13:56.023Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:13:56+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Oltre a loro ci sono solo altri 3 vincitori: Fernando Alonso (2), Nico Rosberg e Sergio Perez (1).

“,”postId”:”3a6b94eb-c61d-4017-92c9-f5691d9a0f1a”},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:13:34.942Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:13:34+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Hamilton e Vettel sono appaiati per pole, 4 ciascuno, segue, a quota 2, Leclerc.

“,”postId”:”2a4b520d-3c41-44cf-b96d-ae733b09bb02″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:13:17.220Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:13:17+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

L’anno scorso vinse Perez, mai campione del mondo e mai in testa al mondiale.

“,”postId”:”8fae91dd-7fcb-4f3f-b855-673b710a5310″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:13:00.447Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:13:00+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

7 volte su 13 il vincitore a Singapore si è poi aggiudicato il titolo. Le eccezioni: 2008 Alonso (crashgate, mondiale ad Hamilton); 2009 Hamilton (mondiale a Button); 2010 Alonso (mondiale a Vettel); 2015 Vettel (mondiale ad Hamilton); 2019 Vettel (mondiale ad Hamilton); 2022 Perez (mondiale a Verstappen).

“,”postId”:”67f611af-2437-492b-89bd-df02c35a3cf0″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:12:33.958Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:12:33+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Mercedes e Red Bull sono i team più vincenti, con 4 successi.

“,”postId”:”89935522-e24a-4149-8ef0-a1769cfb1f98″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:12:25.573Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:12:25+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

La Mercedes ha ottenuto tutte le sue vittorie nell’era Power Unit (2014, e dal 2016 al 2018), mentre la Red Bull ai 3 successi di Vettel nel 2011-2013 ha aggiunto quello di

“,”postId”:”d04528cf-1c1f-4f2f-b4b8-20bebff87007″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:11:53.390Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:11:53+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Perez dell’anno scorso. La Ferrari segue a quota 3. Questi tre team hanno sempre vinto qui dal 2010 in poi (11 edizioni consecutive).

“,”postId”:”6dce9005-a0d1-4360-b106-fe36b8f24cc6″},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:11:15.251Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:11:15+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Dal 2014 in poi qui sono salite sul podio solo Mercedes, Ferrari e Red Bull.

“,”postId”:”39eaf69c-6645-479a-9c38-190792ae758d”},{“timestamp”:”2023-09-16T08:10:58.698Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-09-16T10:10:58+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

La Red Bull l’anno scorso ha vinto in tutti e 5 i circuiti cittadini (primo team con questo record) e quest’anno può ripetere l’impresa e anche aggiungerne un 6° nel caso vincesse a Las Vegas.

