The rossoblù coach has clear ideas. He knows exactly what, or rather who his team needs and is ready to talk to Giulini and Bonato

Claudio Ranieri he accepted the challenge of coaching the Cagliari to prove even to himself that he is able to bring the historic rossoblù club back to where it deserves to play. There are still many points available but no more false steps can be taken. The second place goal is not yet mathematically nuanced. In short, anything can happen.

This evening Cagliari will take the field at 20:30 against Ascoli who are only 3 points away from the Sardinian club. It won’t be an easy game for either of the two teams, but a win, after 4 consecutive draws, would be gold for the goal that Ranieri set for himself. By the way, whether or not Cagliari returns to Serie A, they say that the Roman coach is ready to make a very particular request to Giulini and Bonato.

To tell the truth, the names that continue to be associated with Cagliari are 4. Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Thomas Henry (Verona), Djuric (Verona) and Gas (Spice). Who for one reason and who for another, these players are not fully convincing their clubs that they could sell them in the summer without too many pretensions. Let me be clear, at the moment these are simple market suggestions but we need to keep these players under close observation. We'll see what happens.

