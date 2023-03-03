Home World Cagliari transfer market | Here are the 2 strikers finished in Giulini’s sights
World

Cagliari transfer market | Here are the 2 strikers finished in Giulini’s sights

by admin
Cagliari transfer market | Here are the 2 strikers finished in Giulini’s sights

The fate of Cagliari continues to be mysterious. Claudio Ranieri he is shaping this team in his image and likeness and is ready to take the leap. Giulini and Bonato they put the utmost trust in their coach and, in the meantime, continue to study the next transfer market shots. Everything leads to Serie A, more precisely to Cremonese. Exactly, you got it right. The victory of the Lombard club against Mourinho’s Giallorossi attracted the attention of many, even in Cagliari. Obviously, the looks of the rossoblù management are directed exclusively to the attack! Here’s what we know <<

© breaking latest news

See also  The Russian Church of Ukraine cuts ties with Kirill

You may also like

Djokovic Medvedev live broadcast livestream ATP Dubai |...

Smart city, memorandum of understanding between WINDTRE and...

Provinces, back to the direct election of presidents...

Covid, news. In Italy 26,684 cases and 228...

Bottega Veneta desfile Winter 2023 – FASHION WORLD

The Stranglers start their new Spanish tour today...

Bezalel Smotrich doubles down on support for ‘wiping...

Gender-based violence in Niger, with Aïcha Macky and...

Ukraine latest news. Chief Wagner: “Bakhmut surrounded.” Oligarch...

Ohio’s “Poisoned Train” Caused Environmental Disaster, Many Pollutant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy