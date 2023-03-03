AMD’s Ryzen 7000X3D series processors are already on the market, mainly Ryzen 9 products, with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, and an unprecedented 144MB cache.

With the Ryzen 7000X3D, the gaming performance of the AMD processor has caught up. Compared with the Ryzen 9 7950X, it is 1300 yuan more expensive, but the average game performance has increased by about 12%.

Compared with the flagship i9-13900KS next door,It can lead by about 6% on average, but the power consumption is only half of the latter, and the price is at least 500 yuan cheaper.

For players, what is the significance of a processor like Ryzen 7000X3D? We can understand it from another angle, the substantial improvement of the L3 cache means that the memory requirements of the processor can be reduced, and players can also obtain good game performance with low-frequency memory.

In this regard, HardwareUnboxed did a very good test. They summarized the results of 7 games and compared the game performance of Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Core i9-13900K with different frequency DDR5 memory, as follows Show:

Let’s focus on the comparison between Ryzen 9 7950X3D and i9-13900K. Even if Ryzen 9 7950X is paired with DDR5-4800 memory,The average frame rate of 204fps is similar to the 205fps of 13900K with DDR5-7200, which is 0.1% Low.

This means that if you buy the Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor,If you choose the weakest frequency of the memory, you can get the same game performance as the i9+ high-frequency memory.

Of course, if the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is paired with high-frequency memory, the performance will be more advantageous, and the performance with DDR5-6000 will obviously exceed the performance of i9+DDR5-7200.

Considering the huge price difference between high-frequency memory and DDR5-4800 memory, players can still earn back a little more money spent on CPU.