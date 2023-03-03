Home Business 144MB cache makes great contribution AMD Ryzen 7000X3D memory freedom: 4800 wins i9–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

144MB cache makes great contribution AMD Ryzen 7000X3D memory freedom: 4800 wins i9–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
144MB cache makes great contribution AMD Ryzen 7000X3D memory freedom: 4800 wins i9–fast technology–technology changes the future

AMD’s Ryzen 7000X3D series processors are already on the market, mainly Ryzen 9 products, with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, and an unprecedented 144MB cache.

With the Ryzen 7000X3D, the gaming performance of the AMD processor has caught up. Compared with the Ryzen 9 7950X, it is 1300 yuan more expensive, but the average game performance has increased by about 12%.

Compared with the flagship i9-13900KS next door,It can lead by about 6% on average, but the power consumption is only half of the latter, and the price is at least 500 yuan cheaper.

For players, what is the significance of a processor like Ryzen 7000X3D? We can understand it from another angle, the substantial improvement of the L3 cache means that the memory requirements of the processor can be reduced, and players can also obtain good game performance with low-frequency memory.

In this regard, HardwareUnboxed did a very good test. They summarized the results of 7 games and compared the game performance of Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Core i9-13900K with different frequency DDR5 memory, as follows Show:

144MB cache makes great contribution AMD Ryzen 7000X3D memory freedom: 4800 wins i9

Let’s focus on the comparison between Ryzen 9 7950X3D and i9-13900K. Even if Ryzen 9 7950X is paired with DDR5-4800 memory,The average frame rate of 204fps is similar to the 205fps of 13900K with DDR5-7200, which is 0.1% Low.

This means that if you buy the Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor,If you choose the weakest frequency of the memory, you can get the same game performance as the i9+ high-frequency memory.

Of course, if the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is paired with high-frequency memory, the performance will be more advantageous, and the performance with DDR5-6000 will obviously exceed the performance of i9+DDR5-7200.

See also  250 million copies sold!Apple's old iPhone 6 second-hand purchase price is as low as 100 yuan

Considering the huge price difference between high-frequency memory and DDR5-4800 memory, players can still earn back a little more money spent on CPU.

144MB cache makes great contribution AMD Ryzen 7000X3D memory freedom: 4800 wins i9

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Xianrui

You may also like

PA, first Zangrillo-union meeting: recruitment, training and smart...

RTX 4080, 4070 Ti finally boarded the Steam...

Resolution 9 of 02/27/2023 – Concession of the...

Fielmann: Hundreds of jobs are to be cut...

vote postponed to a date to be set

Not enough Swissness – Matterhorn on the Toblerone...

Angola: at the top of the continental ranking...

Companies face these problems

Schlein decides everything by herself, discontent among the...

Leasing a VW Golf for business: This is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy