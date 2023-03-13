Il Cagliari he will be back on the field on Saturday 18 March at 16:15 against Reggina. The two teams both have 42 points and winning is the only option to keep the Promotion objective afloat. From now on every game will have to be played as if it were a final. While Ranieri carries out his work, Giulini and Bonato look aroundespecially in Serie A. Several rossoblù fans will remember that Michel Adopo he had been heavily linked to Cagliari, only to then remain in Turin. With the grenade shirt he totaled 299 minutes of play between the Italian Cup and the championship but the news is another. At the end of the seasonbarring twists, he will leave the Bull on a free transfer. His card expires in June and the latest rumors reveal that Cairo and Vagnati do not have the priority of proposing an extension to him. After is a central midfielder who can also be deployed as a median in front of the defense if necessary. He is 22 years old, is fast and has an impressive physique. But it doesn’t end there.