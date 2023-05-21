Home » Calculation of migrants near Sombor | Info
Calculation of migrants near Sombor

In the settlement of migrants near Sombor, one person lost his life.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

In the vicinity of the reception center in Šikara, code In Sombora, there was a confrontation between two groups of migrants in which one person lost his life. and at least two were wounded. In this conflict between migrants, one man was killed, and two or three people were injured for which they had to be given medical help in the Sombor hospital.

Some participants also used knives in the confrontation.

This is the second confirmed settlement of groups of migrants in the current year. At the end of January, at least ten people clashed in the vicinity of the bridge on the Apatin road. Then, according to official information, two people were seriously injured with cold weapons.

The Commissariat for Refugees, the local self-government and the Sombor Police Department organized an action to relocate irregular migrants on Thursday, the day before the last settlement. As it was announced, on that occasion 68 persons were transferred to the reception center outside Sombor.

(World)

