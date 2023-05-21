“Ok to the F-16s, but don’t hit Russia”. G7, Zelensky and the hug with Meloni

8:30 Russian bombs on Donetsk, two civilians killed Two civilians were killed and two others were injured in yesterday’s Russian shelling in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. «On May 19, 2023, the Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region, more precisely in Chasiv Yar. Two more people were injured,” Kyrylenko wrote. Yesterday, Russian troops launched six rocket attacks and 62 air raids on Ukraine, and carried out 65 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.

8:40 New US military package for Ukraine US President Joe Biden to announce new military aid package for Ukraine worth $375 million after scheduled meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit in Japan: Politico writes, quoting three unnamed US and Ukrainian officials . The package, according to the sources, will include artillery shells, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons, all of which the United States and allies have supplied to Kiev in the past, but which will be needed in the fierce fighting expected in the spring and summer.

8:58 Gb: “Bakhmut remains the most important goal for Moscow” Russian leaders are likely to continue to view Bakhmut’s capture as the most important immediate war objective, which would allow them to claim some degree of success in the conflict, the British Defense Ministry wrote in its daily intelligence update. Over the past four days, Russia has most likely deployed several battalions to reinforce the sector of the disputed city, the report posted on Twitter reads.

9:17 Zelensky at the G7: “Today peace will become closer” “Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Strengthened security and cooperation for our victory. Today peace will become closer”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram, who has just landed in Japan to participate in the G7.

9:45 G7 to China: “Pressure on Moscow for troop withdrawal” “We call on China to pressure Russia to stop its military aggression” and on Moscow to “unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine. We encourage China to advocate for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including through its direct dialogue with Ukraine”. This is what can be read in a communiqué from the G7 leaders.

10:08 Biden in Hiroshima: “We will free the world from nuclear weapons” “May the stories in this museum remind us all of our commitment to building a future in peace. Let us continue to work together towards the day when we can finally and forever rid the world of nuclear weapons.” This is what US President Joe Biden wrote in the guest book of the Hiroshima Peace Museum. This was announced by the Japanese government.

10:50 Zelensky-Meloni, meeting in progress According to what is learned from Italian sources, a meeting is underway between the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who has recently arrived in Hiroshima to participate in the work of the G7.

11:30 The 007 Ukrainians: "Moscow has been preparing an invasion since 2007" "Russia has been actively preparing for aggression against Ukraine since 2007" and then "seized the opportunity in 2014". This was claimed by the head of military intelligence in Kiev, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with journalist Dmytro Komarov broadcast on the YouTube channel 'World Inside Out' and quoted by the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's online media.

11:50 Kiev: “Putin fears coup in winter” Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t trust the environment around him” and “fears an internal coup”. This was supported by the head of military intelligence in Kiev, Kyrylo Budanov.

12:30 Moscow: “Colossal risks from sending F-16s to Ukraine” Western countries run “colossal risks” if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, quoted by the Tass news agency. Grushko’s speech follows US President Joe Biden’s statement yesterday to G7 leaders that Washington will support a joint effort with allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16s.

13:00 Zelensky sees Meloni: “Improving our air defense” “It is important to continue the dialogue between Ukraine and Italy on bilateral relations. The parties discussed Italy’s political and defense support for Ukraine and the first results of the visit to Italy on 13 May. We need to improve our air defense capabilities, including the training of our pilots.” The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky wrote it on Telegram, posting a video of his visit to Japan, on the occasion of the G7 in Hiroshima, where the meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is shown.

13:19 Zelensky meets India’s prime minister Zelensky had a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She reports the Twitter profile of the Indian government. Details of the meeting were not disclosed. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, this is the first face-to-face between the Ukrainian leader and the head of government of India, a country that abstained from the UN vote condemning the Russian invasion and strongly increased purchases of oil from Moscow at low prices following the stop of supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to Europe.

13:52 Michel: “EU support for Kiev in the long term” The President of the European Council Charles Michel in his meeting with the Ukrainian President Zelensky “underlined his strong support for the preparation of a new multiannual macro-financial economic package for the period after 2023, which would testify to the EU’s long-term commitment to Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s illegal war. Military support is also ramping up with ammunition deliveries and the creation of a fighter jet coalition.” This is what Michel’s spokesman learned after the meeting at the G7.

14:24 G7: “Iran stop supporting Russia’s aggression” Iran “must stop supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.” This is the warning that comes from the joint declaration of the G7 countries, which also ask Tehran “to stop transferring armed UAVs (drones ed), which have been used to attack critical infrastructure in Ukraine and kill Ukrainian civilians”. The G7 expresses “grave concern about Iran’s continued destabilizing activities, including the transfer of missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and technologies to state and non-state actors in violation of UN Security Council resolutions 2231 and 2216”.

15:14 Wagner: “We took Bakhmut” Russian forces have taken control of the city of Bakhmut. This was claimed by the founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, quoted by Interfax. “Today, (…) Bakhmut was completely taken,” Prigozhin’s press service said in a statement.

15:25 Wagner will abandon Bakhmut on May 25th The Wagner mercenaries will leave Bakhmut on May 25 “to rest”, Prigozhin anticipated, specifying that then the city, of which he announced complete control today after more than seven months of fighting, will be transferred under the control of the Russian Defense Ministry .

15:47 Ukrainian military spokesman: “Fighting is still going on in Bakhmut” The Ukrainian military has denied the takeover of Bakhmut by Russian forces, as claimed on Telegram by the leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Contacted by British broadcaster Sky News, military spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty said: “That’s not true. There is still fighting in the city.”

16:05 Kiev: “We control areas of Bakhmut, but the situation is critical” “Heavy fighting in Bakhmut. The situation is critical. At the same time, our troops hold the defense in the Litak (district) area. As of now, our defenders control some industrial and infrastructure facilities in this area and the private sector.” Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar writes on Telegram.

17:55 Washington: “F-16 to Kiev only if it does not attack Russian territory” OK from Washington to supply F-16s to Kiev, but on condition that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not use them for attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was stated by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

18:25 Tomorrow Biden sees Zelensky US President Joe Biden will hold bilaterals tomorrow with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at 2.15pm local time, and will then hold a press conference at the Hiroshima Hilton at 6.15pm local time. The White House made it known.

19:04 Vatican confirms mission entrusted to Cardinal Zuppi As anticipated by Qn in recent days, the Vatican confirmed the peace mission: “I can confirm that Pope Francis has entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, with the task of leading a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which contributes to easing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine, in the hope, never resigned by the Holy Father, that this can start peace paths. The timing of this mission, and its modalities, are currently being study”.

23:40 Ministero difesa russo: “Liberata Bakhmut” The Russian Defense Ministry has announced the “liberation” of Bakhmut, Tass reports. This morning the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prighozin, announced that he had taken “full control of the city”.

23:46 Representative Xi in Moscow next week Chinese Special Representative Li Hui is expected to be in Moscow next week. This is learned from an informed Russian source. “We look forward to a visit next week.” Earlier this week, Li visited Kiev. From Warsaw he will travel to France, Germany and Russia.