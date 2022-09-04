Home World California fires, thousands evacuated
California fires, thousands evacuated

California fires, thousands evacuated

LOS ANGELES – A fast moving fire in the north of California it burned about 4,000 acres (1,620 hectares) of land and evacuated thousands of residents, some of whom were also injured. The fire began Friday nearly 370 kilometers north of Sacramento. According to the authorities, about 100 houses and buildings were destroyed by the fire.

The governor of California Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County. The emergency declaration will help residents access federal aid and unlock state resources. Newsom’s office said the fire caused civilian injuries and power outages, destroyed homes and forced thousands of residents to evacuate. Many will not be able to return to the evacuated areas for several days. Siskiyou County, home to the Klamath National Forest, has a population of approximately 44,000, according to the US Census Bureau.

The McKinney fire burns California, 8 thousand people risk evacuation

Kim Greene, the mayor of the small town of Weed in Siskiyou County, told al Los Angeles Times that the fire broke out in a sawmill.

Videos posted on Twitter by local media and reporters showed the fire that destroyed an industrial building in Weed, burning woodland and spreading to residential areas. Another fire also spread at the same time in Gazelle, located 16 km northwest of Weed.

More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires. The two most devastating years on record were 2020 and 2021, based on the number of acres burned.

See also  Card Shunborn will represent the Pope at the 1100 martyrdom of Saint Lumila-Vatican News

Climate, drought also arrives in England: Hyde Park is yellow, the source of the Thames has dried up

by our correspondent Antonello Guerrera

France devastated by fires, 10 thousand people evacuated in Gironde

