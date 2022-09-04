pavia

The experience of Alessandro Potì today will guide Riso Scotti in the first test match of the season at the PalaCremonesi in Crema against Logiman coached by Pat Baldiraghi from Pavia (ball at two hours 18).

“I’m curious to see how we will face Crema that a few days ago beat Vigevano at home – attacks Potì, 33 – in this phase of the season the results count for little or nothing, but I want to play against them to understand the level of the groups here in the north, since I’ve been away for some time. Among other things, one of the springs that made me sign for Pavia was precisely that of facing new challenges ».

Two weeks have passed since the start of preparation. «It was tough, I don’t deny it, because we started strong right away – explains Potì – but that’s right because in recent weeks we are putting fuel into the engine to face a season that will be long and demanding. Nobody is holding back, both from a technical and an athletic point of view and this is important, even if some small ailment partly affects the fact that we start to get to know each other. In Crema, for example, Gallizzi, our playmaker, will be missing ».

The first outing is always a sort of debut, especially for a team like Riso Scotti where the only one left from last year is the Ukrainian Lebediev, while all the others, starting with the coach, are new. «We will have to put something of our own – explains Potì – I am convinced that it will be an interesting pre-season, also because we are facing all cadet teams, even if from the other group. The derby? It is far away, now let’s try to get to know each other in the match, which for now we have only done in training. On the other hand, this game is interesting because it will give a first idea of ​​the type of game that we will be able to express during the season. It is also important to miss a pass, a position on the pitch, because from there you can improve and make the game more fluid ». –