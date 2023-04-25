Home » Californian rapper Ramirez performs in Barcelona and Madrid
by admin
Ramirez began his adventures in the industry in 2013. The following year he co-founded, together with none other than $uicideboy$the record label G59, based in New Orleans, with whom he has released eight mixtapes, ten EP’s and four albums. The last work of hers to see the light has been her eighth mixtape, “The Tragedy Of A Clown”published in September 2022.

His discography is influenced by West Coast rap and Southern trap, from where the artist has absorbed the dark and melodic rhythms, which he combines with lyrics that go beyond the usual limits of cloud rap. Thus, the artist has rubbed shoulders with artists of the genre, such as, among others, his partners $uicideboy$ (on their EPs “GREYGODS” (2015) y “GREYGODSII” (2016)), con The Gravy (in the song of this “The Boys Are Back In Town”, in 2019), with Ghostemane (in the song of this “Bermuda”of 2017) and with Pouyaen several occasions. She will now perform in Barcelona and Madrid.

28 Abr 2023 · BARCELONA · Razzmatazz 3 Appetizer
30 Abr 2023 · MADRID The Sun Appetizer

