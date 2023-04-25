IBM MQ: IT security warning about a new bug

There is a current IT security warning for IBM MQ. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM MQ on April 24th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the IBM MQ product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Advisory (Stand: 23.04.2023).

Security Advisory for IBM MQ – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.5.

IBM MQ Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

IBM MQ is a Message Oriented Middleware from IBM.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM MQ to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-41854 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

IBM MQ 9.2 LTS (cpe:/a:ibm:mq)

IBM MQ 9.2 CD (cpe:/a:ibm:mq)

IBM MQ 9.3 LTS (cpe:/a:ibm:mq)

IBM MQ 9.3 CD (cpe:/a:ibm:mq)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Advisory vom 2023-04-23 (24.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6985277

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM MQ. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/24/2023 – Initial version

