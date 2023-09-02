The Long-Awaited Film ‘Sound of Freedom’ finally hits Costa Rican Theaters

The long-awaited film “Sound of Freedom” is finally opening in Costa Rican theaters on Thursday, August 31. Directed by Alejandro Gomez Monteverde, the film showcases the harsh reality of human trafficking and the experiences of its victims. It follows the story of Tim Ballard, a former United States Homeland Security Agent who dedicates his life to saving children from the underworld of human trafficking in Latin America. The film has garnered attention on social media, with many users discussing the delicate subject matter, particularly pedophilia. “Sound of Freedom” will be screened in various cinemas across the country, including Nova Cinemas, Magaly Cinema, Cinepolis, and Cinemark. The film stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, Javier Godino, and others. It promises to be a thought-provoking and impactful film, shedding light on this pressing issue.

