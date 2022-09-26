news-txt”>

To restore to the public eye the historical heritage of structures that in everyday life we ​​are used to seeing only as places of assistance and care: this is the goal of the first day of historic hospitals in Italy, which will be celebrated on 9 October . From Venice to Naples, from Florence to Milan, 17 sites of 13 hospitals, from north to south Italy, will open their doors, all together on the same day, for guided tours, conferences, concerts and book presentations.

The ‘open doors’ initiative, promoted by the “Cultural Association of Italian Historical Hospitals (Acosi), features some of the most beautiful and ancient Italian hospitals: from the Civil Hospital of Brescia to the Santa Maria Nuova Hospital in Florence, from the Ca’ Granda of Milan to the Incurables in Naples. And, again, in Prato the Ex Hospital Misericordia e Dolce, in Rome the Santo Spirito in Sassia Hospital, in Riccione the Ceccarini Hospital, in Venice the Hospital of SS. Giovanni e Paolo. these places, classical music concerts will also be organized on October 9, with free admission with the Accademia Nazionale Santa Cecilia in Rome.

“Many health resorts – explains Edgardo Contato, president of Acosi and director of the Venice health authority – are also splendid masterpieces of architecture and art. A three-year journey has already led us to bring together the 13 in an association. main historic hospitals, in 12 cities: these are places where the most modern medicine is practiced within ancient walls “and” where architecture, art, medical knowledge and social history merge “.

To make the initiative possible, the signing of a protocol signed together with the Ministry of Health and Culture. “We have long dreamed of opening to the public all these places where top-level health care activities are practiced in monumental contexts and medical technologies are a few meters away from artistic masterpieces that deserve to be known. Today – concludes the president Acosi – this our intuition becomes reality “.