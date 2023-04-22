Calum Scott puts limited tickets for Madrid on sale

8
This fact is due to the latest production readjustments; a limited number of tickets for the concert of Calum Scott of the next Monday in Madrid. Tickets for the concert april 24 in the living room The Paqui of Madrid can now be purchased through doctormusic.com y entradas.com.
They are “Bridges World Tour 2023” is earning him a large number of sold out dates, including the concert, too, that he will do in Barcelona next April 25 in La [2] by Apoleither. The British artist will be accompanied by Mitch Jameswho will be in charge of opening their concerts in Spain
See also Beijing, Xi Jinping re-elected president: third term without precedent. He is the longest serving Chinese head of state since 1949