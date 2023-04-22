Calum Scott puts limited tickets for Madrid on sale

This fact is due to the latest production readjustments; a limited number of tickets for the concert of Calum Scott of the next Monday in Madrid . Tickets for the concert april 24 in the living room The Paqui of Madrid can now be purchased through doctormusic.com y entradas.com .

They are “Bridges World Tour 2023” is earning him a large number of sold out dates, including the concert, too, that he will do in Barcelona next April 25 in La [2] by Apoleither. The British artist will be accompanied by Mitch Jameswho will be in charge of opening their concerts in Spain