Camaiore, by car against the guard rail: woman dies on the street

Camaiore, 1 June 2023 – Tajik evening a Camaiorea terrible crash, this evening June 1 just before 11 pm, left no way out for a 69-year-old woman, originally from Crema.

The lady, after losing control of the car she was driving, ended up against a guard rail. It happened on the street provincial road for Camaiore.

A very strong impact that left no way out for the 69-year-old, died instantly. Some motorists raised the alarm and called for help. The self-medication and the ambulance sent by the 118 station promptly intervened on the spot. But the only thing the doctors were able to do once they reached the scene of the accident was to ascertain the woman’s death. Municipal police officers also attended the scene and blocked traffic to allow emergency vehicles to intervene.